EQS-PVR: Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.05.2026 / 18:28 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Gerresheimer AG
Street:
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
Postal code:
40468
City:
Duesseldorf Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 May 2026
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
9.07 %
10.73 %
19.80 %
34540000
Previous notification
8.79 %
11.35 %
20.13 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0LD6E6
0
3133666
0 %
9.07 %
Total
3133666
9.07 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right To Recall
Open
2897644
8.39 %
Right Of Use
Open
28000
0.08 %
Call Option
18.12.2026
77000
0.22 %
Call Warrant
31.12.2030
68410
0.20 %
Total
3071054
8.89 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Swap
26.03.2036
Cash
633518
1.83 %
Total
633518
1.83 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V.
8.75 %
%
8.75 %
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank USA
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs International
%
7.58 %
7.75 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
12 May 2026
13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
Language:
English
Company:
Gerresheimer AG
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Internet:
http://www.gerresheimer.com
End of News
EQS News Service
2327074 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
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