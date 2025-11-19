EQS-PVR: Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
19.11.2025 / 18:34 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Gerresheimer AG
Street:
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
Postal code:
40468
City:
Duesseldorf Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BNP PARIBAS SA City of registered office, country: PARIS, France
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 Nov 2025
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.48 %
1.82 %
5.30 %
34540000
Previous notification
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0LD6E6
0
1202158
0.00 %
3.48 %
Total
1202158
3.48 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Vanilla Options
21 Nov 2025
N/A
800
0.00 %
Total
800
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Swap on Spot position
17 Jan 2028
Multiple
Cash
19
0.00 %
Swap on Spot position
15 Dec 2027
Multiple
Cash
106
0.00 %
Swap on Spot position
20 Nov 2028
Multiple
Cash
5482
0.02 %
Swap on Spot position
23 Dec 2027
Multiple
Cash
8207
0.02 %
Swap on Spot position
17 Apr 2026
Multiple
Cash
55533
0.16 %
Swap on Spot position
29 Dec 2025
Multiple
Cash
237155
0.69 %
Total Return Swap
29 Jan 2026
Multiple
Cash
93892
0.27 %
Total Return Swap
21 May 2026
Multiple
Cash
227451
0.66 %
Total
627845
1.82 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
BNP PARIBAS SA
%
%
%
BNP PARIBAS Securities Services
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BNP PARIBAS SA
%
%
%
BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
18 Nov 2025
