EQS-PVR: Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.11.2025 / 11:45 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Gerresheimer AG
Street:
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
Postal code:
40468
City:
Duesseldorf Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Oct 2025
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
2.12 %
3.83 %
5.96 %
34540000
Previous notification
2.05 %
3.78 %
5.83 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0LD6E6
0
733280
0.00 %
2.12 %
Total
733280
2.12 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Internal right to recall shares lent out
n/a
n/a
301045
0.87 %
Total
301045
0.87 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Equity Swap
28/11/2025 -26/07/2032
28/11/2025 -26/07/2032
Cash
1023392
2.96 %
Total
1023392
2.96 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
%
%
5.03 %
-
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
31 Oct 2025
