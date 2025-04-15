EQS-PVR: Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
15.04.2025 / 08:44 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Gerresheimer AG
Street:
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
Postal code:
40468
City:
Duesseldorf Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Apr 2025
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.01 %
0.95 %
3.95 %
34540000
Previous notification
2.86 %
1.21 %
4.07 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0LD6E6
0
1038287
0 %
3.01 %
Total
1038287
3.01 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right to Recall of Lent Shares
At any time
297560
0.86 %
Right of use over shares
At any time
12959
0.04 %
Total
310519
0.9 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Short Put Options
19/06/2026
Physical
17181
0.05 %
Equity Swaps
24/06/2025
Cash
1
0 %
Total
17182
0.05 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Europe SE
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
%
%
%
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Switzerland AG
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Americas Holding LLC
%
%
%
UBS Americas Inc.
%
%
%
UBS Securities LLC
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
11 Apr 2025
15.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com