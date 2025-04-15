Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’523 2.5%  SPI 15’453 2.3%  Dow 40’525 0.8%  DAX 20’955 2.9%  Euro 0.9257 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’911 2.6%  Gold 3’226 0.5%  Bitcoin 69’711 1.0%  Dollar 0.8170 -0.5%  Öl 65.2 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Trumps Zollstrategie: US-Zölle unter der Lupe
S&P 500 bildet Todeskreuz - Analysten bleiben dennoch gelassen
Laborautomatisierung im Fokus: QIAGEN mit drei Geräte-Innovationen - Aktie gibt nach
EZB-Zinssenkung: Das prognostiziert JPMorgan
Beiersdorf-Aktie: Beiersdorf wächst im ersten Quartal langsamer - aber über Markterwartung
Suche...
Saxo Spezialangebot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.04.2025 08:48:17

EQS-PVR: Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Gerresheimer
51.31 CHF -21.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.04.2025 / 08:48 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Gerresheimer AG
Street: Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
Postal code: 40468
City: Duesseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 Apr 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.81 % 0.82 % 3.63 % 34540000
Previous notification 3.01 % 0.95 % 3.95 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0LD6E6 0 969792 0 % 2.81 %
Total 969792 2.81 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall of Lent Shares At any time 250824 0.73 %
Right of use over shares At any time 15282 0.04 %
    Total 266106 0.77 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Short Put Options 19/06/2026 Physical 17181 0.05 %
Equity Swaps 24/06/2025 Cash 1 0 %
      Total 17182 0.05 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A. % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Europe SE % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Securities LLC % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Apr 2025


15.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2117620  15.04.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Gerresheimer AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?