|
13.02.2025 13:34:15
EQS-PVR: Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
13.02.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2085559 13.02.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Gerresheimer AG
Analysen zu Gerresheimer AG
|10:00
|Gerresheimer Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.02.25
|Gerresheimer Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.02.25
|Gerresheimer Buy
|UBS AG
|10.02.25
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|10.02.25
|Gerresheimer Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:00
|Gerresheimer Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.02.25
|Gerresheimer Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.02.25
|Gerresheimer Buy
|UBS AG
|10.02.25
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|10.02.25
|Gerresheimer Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:00
|Gerresheimer Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.02.25
|Gerresheimer Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.02.25
|Gerresheimer Buy
|UBS AG
|10.02.25
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|10.02.25
|Gerresheimer Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.12.24
|Gerresheimer Halten
|DZ BANK
|01.10.24
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|01.10.24
|Gerresheimer Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.02.24
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16.02.24
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: FISERV, Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Associates mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Fiserv
✅ Nasdaq Inc
✅ Manhattan Associates
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI legt zu -- DAX mit Rekord über 22'500 Zählern -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}