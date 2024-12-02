|
02.12.2024 15:22:24
EQS-PVR: Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
02.12.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2042031 02.12.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Gerresheimer AG
Analysen zu Gerresheimer AG
|29.11.24
|Gerresheimer Buy
|UBS AG
|25.11.24
|Gerresheimer Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.10.24
|Gerresheimer Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.10.24
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.10.24
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.11.24
|Gerresheimer Buy
|UBS AG
|25.11.24
|Gerresheimer Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.10.24
|Gerresheimer Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.10.24
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.10.24
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.11.24
|Gerresheimer Buy
|UBS AG
|25.11.24
|Gerresheimer Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.10.24
|Gerresheimer Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.10.24
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.10.24
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.10.24
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|01.10.24
|Gerresheimer Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.02.24
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16.02.24
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.10.23
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Fiserv Inc., Cintas & Blackstone mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Fiserv Inc.
✅ Cintas
✅ Blackstone
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|28.11.24
|Schroders: Allokation in Private Assets: Ein unverzichtbarer Leitfaden
|26.11.24
|Schroders: Was Vermögensberater denken - Global Investor Insights Survey 2024
|19.11.24
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - November 2024
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI fester -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Wall Stree moderat im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren aufwärts. An der Wall Street gibt es marginale Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenbeginn aufwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}