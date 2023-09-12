EQS-PVR: Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'008 0.3%  SPI 14'487 0.2%  Dow 34'664 0.3%  DAX 15'703 -0.6%  Euro 0.9560 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'236 -0.4%  Gold 1'911 -0.6%  Bitcoin 23'326 4.1%  Dollar 0.8925 0.2%  Öl 91.3 0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529WeTrade Group127441585Partners Group2460882Novo Nordisk23159222DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101
Top News
Apple-Keynote im Live-Ticker: Apples "Wonderlust"-Event findet heute Abend statt - wohl Ankündigung von iPhone 15
Credit Suisse und Julius Bär im Fokus: Geldwäscheskandal in Singapur - Behörden beschlagnahmen Millionen
NYSE-Title Oracle-Aktie vorbörslich unter Druck: Oracle verzeichnet langsameres Cloud-Wachstum
BASF-Aktie schwächer: BASF arbeitet mit Nanotech Energy bei Lithium-Ionen-Batterien zusammen
AB Foods-Aktie gewinnt: Primark-Mutter AB Foods blickt mit Zuversicht auf kommenden Monate
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Gerresheimer Aktie [Valor: 3138496 / ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.09.2023 13:58:35

EQS-PVR: Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Gerresheimer
98.36 CHF -15.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.09.2023 / 13:58 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Gerresheimer AG
Street: Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
Postal code: 40468
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Nationale-Nederlanden Levenverzekering Maatschappij N.V

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 Sep 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 7.68 % 2.24 % 9.93 % 34540000
Previous notification 7.84 % 2.23 % 10.07 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0LD6E6 0 2654224 0 % 7.68 %
Total 2654224 7.68 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 103630 0.30 %
Right Of Use Open 150801 0.44 %
Call Option 15.12.2023 300000 0.87 %
    Total 554431 1.61 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 05.09.2033 Cash 177675 0.51 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 27302 0.08 %
Put Option 15.12.2023 Physical 15400 0.04 %
      Total 220378 0.64 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. 7.63 % % 7.63 %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Belgium S.A. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
11 Sep 2023


12.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1724343  12.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1724343&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Gerresheimer AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Gerresheimer AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
07:41 Gerresheimer Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.09.23 Gerresheimer Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.08.23 Gerresheimer Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
14.08.23 Gerresheimer Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
01.08.23 Gerresheimer Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ASM International, Mastercard 💳 & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Mastercard 💳 & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Mastercard & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:49 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen
09:39 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte haussieren weiter
09:03 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
09:01 SMI startet freundlich in die Woche
07:18 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Mastercard & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch
11.09.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten – EZB im Blick
11.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Langfristig aufwärts
11.09.23 Am 11.09.2023 präsentiert Splint Invest Albert Willems "We were all very thirsty". 2023 erzielten seine Werke das 11-fache des Schätzwertes. Ein vielversprechendes Kunstwerk.
11.09.23 Come fly with me – Comeback der Reisebranche
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'482.28 19.18 61SSMU
Short 11'710.59 13.70 SMIR9U
Short 12'157.53 8.79 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'009.80 12.09.2023 14:07:32
Long 10'548.52 18.69 V4SSMU
Long 10'342.45 13.87 5SSMJU
Long 9'890.79 8.89 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie gibt Gas: Meyer Burger bestätigt Grossauftrag von AMAG
Roche-Aktie verliert: Grössere Zukäufe geplant - Roche-Chef bestätigt Jahresprognose
Top-Ökonom erwartet Aktien-Crash und Immobilienblase: Hohe Zinsen durch die Fed verantwortlich
Erholungstendenzen: Diese sechs Schweizer Aktien könnten für Anleger derzeit interessant sein
Swiss Re-Aktie verzeichnet deutliche Gewinne: Swiss Re geht von wachsendem Geschäft bei Nichtlebenmarkt-Rückversicherungen aus
Bitcoin sinkt zeitweise auf den tiefsten Stand seit Mitte Juni
UBS-Aktie dreht ins Minus: UBS-Schweiz-Chefin stellt Managementteam vor - UBS streicht offenbar Wealth-Management-Stellen in Asien
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Nestlé-Aktie wechselt die Richtung: Nestlé startet neues Kaffeesystem in der Schweiz
Tesla-Aktie schliesst deutlich fester: Positive Experteneinschätzung sorgt bei Tesla-Aktionären für Optimismus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit