|
12.09.2023 13:58:35
EQS-PVR: Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
12.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1724343 12.09.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Gerresheimer AG
Analysen zu Gerresheimer AG
|07:41
|Gerresheimer Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.09.23
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.08.23
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|14.08.23
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.08.23
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:41
|Gerresheimer Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.09.23
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.08.23
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|14.08.23
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.08.23
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:41
|Gerresheimer Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.09.23
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.23
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.08.23
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.07.23
|Gerresheimer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.08.23
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|24.02.23
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.23
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.12.22
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.10.22
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ASM International, Mastercard 💳 & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Mastercard 💳 & Wolters Kluwer
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Impulse: SMI höher -- DAX leichter -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht hingegen Verluste. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}