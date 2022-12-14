SMI 11'095 -0.4%  SPI 14'162 -0.3%  Dow 34'109 0.3%  DAX 14'391 -0.7%  Euro 0.9883 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'959 -0.7%  Gold 1'806 -0.3%  Bitcoin 16'544 0.2%  Dollar 0.9282 0.0%  Öl 81.7 1.6% 
EQS-PVR: Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.12.2022 / 12:54 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Gerresheimer AG
Street: Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
Postal code: 40468
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: AllianceBernstein Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
AllianceBernstein L.P.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 Dec 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.99 % 0.00 % 4.99 % 31400000
Previous notification 5.80 % 0.00 % 5.80 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0LD6E6 0 1567942 0.00 % 4.99 %
Total 1567942 4.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-AllianceBernstein Corporation % % %
-AllianceBernstein L.P. 4.99 % % %
-AllianceBernstein LLC % % %
-AllianceBernstein Corporation of Delaware % % %
-AllianceBernstein Japan Ltd % % %
- % % %
-AllianceBernstein Corporation % % %
-AllianceBernstein L.P. 4.99 % % %
-AllianceBernstein International LLC % % %
-AllianceBernstein Corporation of Delaware % % %
-AllianceBernstein Canada Inc % % %
- % % %
-AllianceBernstein Corporation % % %
-AllianceBernstein L.P 4.99 % % %
-AllianceBernstein International LLC % % %
-AllianceBernstein Corporation of Delaware % % %
-AB (Luxembourg) S.a.r.l. % % %
- % % %
-AllianceBernstein Corporation % % %
-AllianceBernstein L.P 4.99 % % %
-AllianceBernstein International LLC % % %
-AllianceBernstein Holding Limited (UK) % % %
-AllianceBernstein Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
09 Dec 2022


14.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1510641  14.12.2022 CET/CEST

