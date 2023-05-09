|
09.05.2023 12:39:10
EQS-PVR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
09.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1628179 09.05.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu GEA
|
12:39
|EQS-PVR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
05.05.23
|GEA-Aktie im Minus: GEA übertrifft Erwartungen zum Jahresbeginn und erhöht Prognose (finanzen.ch)
|
05.05.23
|Gea-Aktie: Der Anlagenbauer optimistischer für das Jahr (AWP)
|
05.05.23
|Anlagenbauer Gea wird dank Auftragsboom optimistischer für 2023 (AWP)
|
05.05.23
|EQS-News: GEA erhöht Ausblick für 2023 nach starkem erstem Quartal (EQS Group)
|
05.05.23
|EQS-News: GEA raises outlook for 2023 following strong first quarter (EQS Group)
|
04.05.23
|Ausblick: GEA präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
30.04.23
|So stuften die Analysten die GEA-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein (finanzen.net)