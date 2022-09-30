EQS-PVR: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification according to Article 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

On 30 September 2022, Mr. Lucas-Christopher Haaß, Germany, informed FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Mannheim, that his voting rights participation has exceeded inter alia the threshold of 10% of the voting rights of the company. The exceedance of the voting rights threshold is due to the initial attribution of voting rights because of acting in concert (Article 34 Section 2 WpHG) and not because of a purchase of shares.

According to Article 43 Section 1 WpHG, the notifying party Lucas-Christopher Haaß informed FUCHS PETROLUB SE on 30 September 2022 as follows:

Aims underlying the acquisition of the voting rights (Article 43 Section 1 Sentence 3 WpHG)

The transaction underlying the attribution of the voting rights does neither serve to implement strategic objectives nor to generate trading profits. The notifying party does currently not intend to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months. The notifying party does not intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of members of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. The notifying party does not intend to bring about a material change in the issuer's capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between equity financing and debt financing, and the dividend policy.

Source of the funds used (Article 43 Section 1 Sentence 4 WpHG)

The voting rights that led to the exceedance of the legal thresholds of 3, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 50% are attributed to the notifying party due to an acting in concert according to Article 34 Section 2 WpHG. Therefore, the exceedance of these thresholds did not happen by the acquisition of voting rights using equity funds or debt funds.