17.09.2025 12:02:03
EQS-PVR: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
17.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
|Harburger Strasse 19
|21255 Tostedt
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2199082 17.09.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu FRIEDRICH VORWERK
Analysen zu FRIEDRICH VORWERK
|28.08.25
|FRIEDRICH VORWERK Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.07.25
|FRIEDRICH VORWERK Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.07.25
|FRIEDRICH VORWERK Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.05.25
|FRIEDRICH VORWERK Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.05.25
|FRIEDRICH VORWERK Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
