EQS-PVR: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'922 0.3%  SPI 14'300 0.3%  Dow 36'246 0.8%  DAX 16'415 0.1%  Euro 0.9487 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'413 -0.1%  Gold 2'070 -0.1%  Bitcoin 36'389 5.0%  Dollar 0.8724 0.4%  Öl 77.8 -2.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Julius Bär10248496ABB1222171Bayer10367293Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101
Top News
So bewegen sich die Preise von Gold, Öl, Erdgas und Silber am Montagvormittag
Warum Krypto-Pessimist Jim Cramer nun doch zu Bitcoin rät
SMI-Wert Alcon-Aktie: Wäre eine Kapitalanlage in Alcon von vor einem Jahr rentabel gewesen?
ATX-Titel IMMOFINANZ-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in IMMOFINANZ von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
MDAX-Titel Befesa-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Befesa von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

FRIEDRICH VORWERK Aktie [Valor: 110606428 / ISIN: DE000A255F11]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.12.2023 10:05:05

EQS-PVR: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero FRIEDRICH VORWERK-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

FRIEDRICH VORWERK
13.26 EUR 3.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.12.2023 / 10:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Street: Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
Postal code: 21255
City: Tostedt
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NBM89YAM5ENI18

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: AVGP Limited
City of registered office, country: St Helier, Jersey

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Nov 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.07 % 0.00 % 0.07 % 20000000
Previous notification 4.92 % 0.00 % 4.92 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A255F11 0 13586 0.00 % 0.07 %
Total 13586 0.07 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-AVGP Limited % % %
-Atlantic Value Investment Partnership LP % % %
-Mondrian Investment Partners Holdings Limited % % %
-Mondrian Investment Partners Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
01 Dec 2023


04.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Germany
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1788059  04.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1788059&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu FRIEDRICH VORWERK

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia , Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht @TimSchaeferMedia mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über verschiedene grosse amerikanische Hotelgruppen.
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Aktien, welche sich auf der Watchlist von Tim Schäfer befinden.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten – Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton & Co | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:10 SMI-Anleger noch skeptisch
09:28 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte gesucht
07:17 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Vor dem nächsten Ausbruch?
01.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
01.12.23 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten – Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton & Co | BX Swiss TV
30.11.23 Volatilität: Risiko als Anlagechance
30.11.23 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
29.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs klettert gen 39.000 Dollar – die Gründe und Aussichten
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'350.61 19.44 52SSMU
Short 11'574.78 13.87 DRSSMU
Short 12'042.91 8.64 BWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'919.73 04.12.2023 10:08:35
Long 10'454.71 19.44 SSOMVU
Long 10'204.61 13.61 CVSSMU
Long 9'789.17 8.96 T2SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Welt reibt sich die Augen: "Dr. Doom" Roubini launcht eigenen Token
Warum Krypto-Pessimist Jim Cramer nun doch zu Bitcoin rät
Hat die NVIDIA-Aktie immer noch Kurspotenzial? Das meinen die Experten
UBS-Aktie fester: UBS will zu US-Banken aufschliessen - Massive Akquisition von neuen Kundenvermögen geplant
Roche meldet Teil-Stopp des MS-Medikaments Fenebrutinib in den USA - Roche-Aktie dennoch höher
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co. - IOTA mit Kurssprung
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche übernimmt Carmot Therapeutics in Milliarden-Deal
Staatsfinanzen in Gefahr? Bert Flossbach gibt Einschätzung zur EZB-Zinspolitik ab
Rutscht die US-Wirtschaft doch noch in eine Rezession? Soc-Gen-Analyst sieht hohe Wahrscheinlichkeit dafür
Kommt bald der US-Dollar nach Argentinien? Die Pläne vom neuen Präsidenten Javier Milei unter der Lupe

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit