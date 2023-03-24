SMI 10'590 -1.2%  SPI 13'884 -1.3%  Dow 32'105 0.2%  DAX 14'896 -2.1%  Euro 0.9876 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'119 -2.1%  Gold 1'995 0.2%  Bitcoin 25'833 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9217 0.5%  Öl 73.6 -2.6% 
24.03.2023 11:58:48

EQS-PVR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Francotyp-Postalia
3.11 CHF -19.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.03.2023 / 11:58 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mr Dr. Dirk Markus, United Kingdom informed us on March 22, 2023 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from March 07, 2023 , as follows:

  • The investment is used to realize trading profits.
  • The reporting person does not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.
  • The reporting person does intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.
  • The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.
  • Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.


24.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1590979  24.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1590979&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

