|
24.03.2023 11:58:48
EQS-PVR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Mr Dr. Dirk Markus, United Kingdom informed us on March 22, 2023 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from March 07, 2023 , as follows:
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
24.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1590979 24.03.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung