|
01.02.2023 19:13:55
EQS-PVR: flatexDEGIRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: flatexDEGIRO AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
01.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
|60312 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1549439 01.02.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu flatexDEGIRO AG
Analysen zu flatexDEGIRO AG
|15.12.22
|flatexDEGIRO Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|15.12.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.12.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.12.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.12.22
|flatexDEGIRO Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.22
|flatexDEGIRO Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|15.12.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.12.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.12.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.12.22
|flatexDEGIRO Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.12.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.12.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.12.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.12.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.07.22
|flatexDEGIRO Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|15.12.22
|flatexDEGIRO Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|07.12.22
|flatexDEGIRO Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.22
|flatexDEGIRO Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.10.22
|flatexDEGIRO Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.10.22
|flatexDEGIRO Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien aktuell: O`REILLY, PEPSICO & UBS mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der O`REILLY, PEPSICO & UBS vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Fed Zinsentscheid: SMI beendet Handelstag schwächer -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Vor den anstehenden Zinsentscheidungen hielten sich die Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt zurück, während sie in Deutschland vorsichtig zugriffen. An den US-Börsen zeigt sich am Mittwoch ein leichterer Handelstag. In Asien dominierten am Mittwoch die Bullen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}