|
06.03.2025 11:58:09
EQS-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: EVOTEC SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
06.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2096614 06.03.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SE
Analysen zu EVOTEC SE
|03.03.25
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.25
|EVOTEC Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.12.24
|EVOTEC Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.11.24
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.11.24
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.03.25
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.25
|EVOTEC Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.12.24
|EVOTEC Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.11.24
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.11.24
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.02.25
|EVOTEC Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.12.24
|EVOTEC Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.11.24
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.11.24
|EVOTEC Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.11.24
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.03.25
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.11.24
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.11.24
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.11.24
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.24
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.11.24
|EVOTEC Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.11.24
|EVOTEC Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.11.24
|EVOTEC Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.10.24
|EVOTEC Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.07.24
|EVOTEC Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Intuit, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Intuit Inc
NEU✅ Deutsche Boerse
NEU✅ Euronext
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ KKR
❌ Ares Management
❌ Blackstone
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|28.02.25
|Schroders: Bundestagswahl: Reformen nötig, aber was ist machbar?
|27.02.25
|Schroders: Die J-Kurve verstehen und Renditen auf Private Markets messen
|21.02.25
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Februar 2025
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag in Rot, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt nahe der Nulllinie bewegt. Am Donnerstag ging es an den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten nach oben.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}