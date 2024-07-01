|
01.07.2024 09:07:45
EQS-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: EVOTEC SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
01.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1936323 01.07.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SE
|
09:07
|EQS-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
28.06.24
|Schwacher Handel: TecDAX beendet die Sitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.ch)
|
28.06.24
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
28.06.24
|XETRA-Handel: TecDAX zeigt sich nachmittags fester (finanzen.ch)
|
28.06.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste (finanzen.ch)
|
28.06.24
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: TecDAX klettert am Freitagmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
28.06.24
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: So steht der MDAX am Freitagmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
27.06.24
|Freundlicher Handel: MDAX zum Handelsende mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu EVOTEC SE
|10.06.24
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.05.24
|EVOTEC Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.05.24
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.05.24
|EVOTEC Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.05.24
|EVOTEC Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.06.24
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.05.24
|EVOTEC Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.05.24
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.05.24
|EVOTEC Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.05.24
|EVOTEC Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.06.24
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.05.24
|EVOTEC Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.05.24
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.05.24
|EVOTEC Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.05.24
|EVOTEC Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.22
|EVOTEC Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|15.01.24
|EVOTEC Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.01.24
|EVOTEC Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.01.24
|EVOTEC Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.01.24
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.01.24
|EVOTEC Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Apollo Global Management
✅ LPL Financial
✅ Waste Connections
incl. Rebalancing
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX starten freundlich -- Asiens Märkte in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten stärker in die neue Woche. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegen sich am Montag auf grünem Terrain.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}