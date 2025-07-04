|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
04.07.2025 08:02:23
EQS-PVR: Evonik Industries AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Evonik Industries AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
04.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evonik Industries AG
|Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evonik.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2165096 04.07.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Evonik AG
|
08:02
|EQS-PVR: Evonik Industries AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
02.07.25
|MDAX-Titel Evonik-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Evonik von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.ch)
|
30.06.25
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: MDAX letztendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.ch)
|
30.06.25
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht Gewinne (finanzen.ch)
|
30.06.25
|Freundlicher Handel: MDAX zeigt sich mittags fester (finanzen.ch)
|
27.06.25
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: MDAX notiert am Freitagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
27.06.25
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: MDAX verbucht mittags Zuschläge (finanzen.ch)
|
26.06.25
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: MDAX am Mittag stärker (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Evonik AG
|01.07.25
|Evonik Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.07.25
|Evonik Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.06.25
|Evonik Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.25
|Evonik Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.06.25
|Evonik Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.07.25
|Evonik Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.07.25
|Evonik Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.06.25
|Evonik Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.25
|Evonik Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.06.25
|Evonik Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.07.25
|Evonik Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.07.25
|Evonik Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.05.25
|Evonik Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.05.25
|Evonik Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.05.25
|Evonik Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.06.25
|Evonik Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.05.25
|Evonik Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.25
|Evonik Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.04.25
|Evonik Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.04.25
|Evonik Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.25
|Evonik Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.06.25
|Evonik Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.05.25
|Evonik Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.05.25
|Evonik Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.05.25
|Evonik Neutral
|UBS AG
3 neues Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Quanta Services & JPMorgan Chase incl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Broadcom Inc
NEU✅ Quanta Services
NEU✅ JPMorgan Chase & Co
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Wolters Kluwer
❌ Thales
❌ Waste Connections
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHandelskonflikt im Fokus: SMI vorbörslich im Minus -- DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird vor dem Wochenende tiefer erwartet. Der deutsche Leitindex dürfte ebenfalls nachgeben. Die Börsen in Fernost tendieren am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}