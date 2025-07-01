Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’963 0.4%  SPI 16’574 0.2%  Dow 44’495 0.9%  DAX 23’673 -1.0%  Euro 0.9341 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’282 -0.4%  Gold 3’338 1.0%  Bitcoin 83’532 -1.7%  Dollar 0.7919 -0.2%  Öl 67.4 1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405Amrize143013422NVIDIA994529
Top News
Palantir und Accenture treiben KI-Digitalisierung bei US-Behörden voran - Palantir-Aktie nach Vortagesplus leichter
Robinhood-CEO verrät: Wie KI Anlegern beim Investieren helfen könnte
2. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
Warum der Dollar sich wieder ein wenig von seinen Jahrestiefständen zum Euro und Franken erholt
Daimler Truck-Aktie: Daimler Truck montiert künftig Lkws im Senegal
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.07.2025 22:12:33

EQS-PVR: Enapter AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Enapter
2.60 EUR -5.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Enapter AG
Enapter AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.07.2025 / 22:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Enapter AG
Street: Glockengießerwall 3
Postal code: 20095
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200JIZN9JYP440O07

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Jeffrey Yass
Date of birth: 17 Jul 1958

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Jun 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.92 % 1.35 % 4.27 % 30552934
Previous notification 3.53 % 1.41 % 4.94 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A255G02 0 891826 0.00 % 2.92 %
Total 891826 2.92 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call option 29 December 2028 411344 1.35 %
    Total 411344 1.35 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Jeffrey Yass % % %
Colombus International Holdings, Inc. % % %
CVI Holdings II, LLLP % % %
CVI Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
Jeffrey Yass % % %
Heights Holdings, Inc. % % %
Heights Capital Management, Inc. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Heights Capital Management, Inc., the investment manager and authorized agent of CVI Investments, Inc., has discretionary authority to vote and dispose of the shares held by CVI Investments, Inc. 

Date
30 Jun 2025


01.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Glockengießerwall 3
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.enapterag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2163674  01.07.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Enapter

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?