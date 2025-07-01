EQS-PVR: Enapter AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Enapter AG
Enapter AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
01.07.2025 / 22:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Enapter AG
|Street:
|Glockengießerwall 3
|Postal code:
|20095
|City:
|Hamburg
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|391200JIZN9JYP440O07
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Jeffrey Yass
Date of birth: 17 Jul 1958
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|2.92 %
|1.35 %
|4.27 %
|30552934
|Previous notification
|3.53 %
|1.41 %
|4.94 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A255G02
|0
|891826
|0.00 %
|2.92 %
|Total
|891826
|2.92 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Call option
|29 December 2028
|
|411344
|1.35 %
|
|
|Total
|411344
|1.35 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Jeffrey Yass
| %
| %
| %
|Colombus International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|CVI Holdings II, LLLP
| %
| %
| %
|CVI Investments, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Jeffrey Yass
| %
| %
| %
|Heights Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Heights Capital Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Heights Capital Management, Inc., the investment manager and authorized agent of CVI Investments, Inc., has discretionary authority to vote and dispose of the shares held by CVI Investments, Inc.
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Enapter AG
|
|Glockengießerwall 3
|
|20095 Hamburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.enapterag.de
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2163674 01.07.2025 CET/CEST
