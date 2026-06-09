Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’392 0.5%  SPI 18’952 0.5%  Dow 50’786 -0.2%  DAX 24’791 0.7%  Euro 0.9207 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’122 1.0%  Gold 4’334 0.1%  Bitcoin 49’885 -0.8%  Dollar 0.7963 -0.2%  Öl 92.5 -1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Roche149905998Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
HENSOLDT-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Mai
Vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: So steht es um Franken, US-Dollar und Euro
1. Quartal 2026: So sah das Portfolio von Fisher Asset Management aus
Sieben Erfolgsgeheimnisse: Wie NVIDIA zum Tech-Giganten wurde
SpaceX vor historischem IPO: Was Anleger vor dem Börsenstart unbedingt wissen müssen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Elmos Semiconductor Aktie 810140 / DE0005677108

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.06.2026 11:38:13

EQS-PVR: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Elmos Semiconductor
163.52 CHF 0.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.06.2026 / 11:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Street: Werkstättenstrasse 18
Postal code: 51379
City: Leverkusen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
X Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Dr. Weyer GmbH & Co. Vermögensverwaltung KG
City of registered office, country: Schwerte, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Weyer Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 15.02 % 0.00 % 15.02 % 17160000
Previous notification 14.56 % 0.00 % 14.56 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005677108 0 2577492 0.00 % 15.02 %
Total 2577492 15.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Dr. Weyer GmbH & Co. Vermögensverwaltung KG % % %
-Weyer Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH 15.02 % % 15.02 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
08 Jun 2026


09.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstrasse 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2342366  09.06.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Idorsia: Chancen aufgrund mehrerer Katalysatoren

Klinische Fortschritte und starke Verkaufszahlen sorgen bei Idorsia für Fantasie. Nach dem Sprung auf ein neues Jahreshoch holt die Aktie zwar Luft geholt, doch genau diese Pause könnte für risikobereite Anleger Chancen bieten.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductor

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten