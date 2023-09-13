Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
E.ON Aktie [Valor: 4334819 / ISIN: DE000ENAG999]
13.09.2023 14:29:37

EQS-PVR: E.ON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

E.ON
10.90 CHF -1.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: E.ON SE
E.ON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.09.2023 / 14:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: E.ON SE
Street: Brüsseler Platz 1
Postal code: 45131
City: Essen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office, country: New York, New York, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Sep 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.91 % 0.04 % 4.95 % 2641318800
Previous notification 4.66 % 0.30 % 4.96 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000ENAG999 0 128593431 0 % 4.87 %
US2687801033 0 1036379 0 % 0.04 %
Total 129629810 4.91 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Lent Securities (right to recall) N/A N/A 183654 0.01 %
    Total 183654 0.01 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Contract for Difference N/A N/A Cash 809189 0.03 %
      Total 809189 0.03 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
Trident Merger LLC % % %
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Advisors, LLC % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
Trident Merger LLC % % %
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC % % %
Amethyst Intermediate LLC % % %
Aperio Holdings LLC % % %
Aperio Group, LLC % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. % % %
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % %
BlackRock Fund Advisors % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % %
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. % % %
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. % % %
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited % % %
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % %
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association % % %
SAE Liquidity Fund (GenPar), LLC % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP % % %
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. % % %
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited % % %
BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l. % % %
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK % % %
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock International Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % %
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. % % %
BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A. % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock International Limited % % %
BlackRock Life Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % %
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. % % %
BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. % % %
BlackRock UK Holdco Limited % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % %
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited % % %
BlackRock Fund Managers Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % %
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. % % %
BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited % % %
BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % %
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG % % %
iShares (DE) I Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen % % %
- % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
13 Sep 2023


13.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.eon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1725521  13.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1725521&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

