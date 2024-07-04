EQS-PVR: Douglas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’090 0.6%  SPI 16’095 0.6%  Dow 39’308 -0.1%  DAX 18’431 0.3%  Euro 0.9714 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’987 0.4%  Gold 2’359 0.1%  Bitcoin 51’933 -4.3%  Dollar 0.8995 -0.2%  Öl 86.8 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101ABB1222171Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Analysten Call bei Conti treibt die Aktie an - Chinageschäft macht Hoffnung
BAWAG- und Barclays-Aktien steigen: BAWAG übernimmt deutsches Barclays-Privatkundengeschäft
Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie gewinnt kräftig: Redcare Pharmacy setzt in Q2 mehr um - auch DocMorris-Aktien profitieren
Rohstoffkurse: So schlagen sich der Goldpreis, Silberpreis & Co. am Donnerstagmittag
Cathie Wood trennt sich nach Kurssprung von Tesla-Aktien
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot

Douglas Aktie [Valor: 133507391 / ISIN: DE000BEAU7Y1]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.07.2024 13:51:58

EQS-PVR: Douglas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero Douglas-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Douglas
17.97 EUR 2.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Douglas AG
Douglas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.07.2024 / 13:51 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Douglas AG
Street: Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
Postal code: 40235
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900RLJJSL6ZU4P947

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Control of some shares transferred from T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. to T. Rowe Price International Ltd.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Jul 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.48 % 0.00 % 4.48 % 107692308
Previous notification 4.03 % 0.00 % 4.03 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000BEAU7Y1 0 4829137 0.00 % 4.48 %
Total 4829137 4.48 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. % % %
T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. % % %
T. Rowe Price International Ltd 4.48 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
03 Jul 2024


04.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Douglas AG
Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

1939911  04.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1939911&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Douglas

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Douglas

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
03.06.24 Douglas Buy UBS AG
30.05.24 Douglas Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.05.24 Douglas Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.05.24 Douglas Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.05.24 Douglas Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch

Wie identifiziert und bewertet die Singularity Group innovationsgetriebene Unternehmen und aufstrebende Technologien und nutzt deren Potential für zukünftige Investitionen?

Diese und viele weitere spannende Fragen rund um technologische Trends und Innovationen beantwortet Evelyne Pflugi, CEO und Co-Founder der Singularity Group, im heutigen BX Morningcall mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Was braucht eine Aktie, um durch den Innovation Score der Singularity Group Berücksichtigung zu finden.

Trifft dies zu auf?
💻 Nvidia
💊 Eli Lilly &
💊 Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:59 UBS KeyInvest: Edelmetalle - Unterschiedliche Treiber/Siemens - Ruhe an den Rändern
09:59 Marktüberblick: Rheinmetall-Aktie gesucht
09:08 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
09:00 NVIDIA der KI-Gewinner mit Aktiensplit
03.07.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: To the east and to the farms
02.07.24 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
02.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Lonza, Sonova
02.07.24 Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’565.08 19.15 UBS6CU
Short 12’831.85 13.40 Y7SSMU
Short 13’289.78 8.87 SSWMFU
SMI-Kurs: 12’090.16 04.07.2024 13:50:33
Long 11’528.81 18.56 XEUBSU
Long 11’289.17 13.55 UNBZSU
Long 10’811.58 8.87 SSSMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Douglas 17.97 2.04% Douglas

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie knickt ein: Roche erleidet weiteren Rücksetzer mit neuartiger Krebstherapie
NVIDIA-Aktie kann nicht profitieren: Morgan Stanley hebt NVIDIA-Kursziel an - höherer Gewinn prognostiziert
SPI-Wert Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Meyer Burger von vor 3 Jahren gekostet
Darum kommt der Euro von seinem Hoch seit Mitte Juni wieder zurück
Tesla-Aktie springt hoch: Tesla-Auslieferungen übertreffen im zweiten Quartal die Erwartungen
Gefahr weiterer Verluste bei NVIDIA: Mögliche Konsequenzen für den Markt
Ernüchterung nach Kooperation: VW und Rivian bauen Zusammenarbeit nicht aus - Rivian-Aktie sinkt
Alternativen zu NVIDIA-Aktie: In diese KI-Aktien investieren prominente Milliardäre
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Mt.Gox-Unsicherheit: Bitcoin bricht weiter ein - Trotz Zuversicht von MicroStrategy-Chef

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten