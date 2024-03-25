Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Douglas Aktie [Valor: 133507391 / ISIN: DE000BEAU7Y1]
25.03.2024 17:45:50

EQS-PVR: Douglas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Douglas
22.00 EUR -0.63%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Douglas AG
Douglas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.03.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Douglas AG
Street: Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
Postal code: 40235
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900RLJJSL6ZU4P947

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
first time admission of shares to trading on an organized market

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS S.A.
City of registered office, country: Luxembourg, Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Kirk Beauty International S.A.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 March 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 64.61 % 3.96 % 68.57 % 107692308
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000BEAU7Y1 0 69577782 0.00 % 64.61 %
Total 69577782 64.61 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option (IPO Brownshoe Option) 20 April 2024 n/a Physical 4264215 3.96 %
      Total 4264215 3.96 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS S.A. % % %
CVC Capital Partners 2013 PCC % % %
CVC MMXII Limited % % %
CVC Portfolio Holdings Limited % % %
CVC Management Holdings Limited % % %
CVC Group Holdings L.P. % % %
CVC Capital Partners Finance Limited % % %
CVC Capital Partners VI Limited % % %
CVC Capital Partners VI (A) L.P. / CVC Capital Partners VI (B) L.P. / CVC Capital Partners VI (C) L.P. / CVC Capital Partners VI (D) S.L.P. / CVC Capital Partners VI (A) Associates L.P. * % % %
Kirk Beauty Jersey FinCo Limited % % %
Kirk Beauty S.à r.l % % %
Kirk Beauty Investments S.A. % % %
Kirk Beauty International S.A. 64.48 % % 68.44 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Voting rights of Kirk Beauty S.à r.l from shares in Douglas AG are attributed to Lobelia Lux S.à r.l. because of acting in concert on the basis of a contractual arrangement with regard to Douglas AG, sec. 34 para. 2 sentence 1 half-sentence 1 WpHG. * Further entities with joint control are: CVC Capital Partners Investment Europe VI L.P. 

Date
25 March 2024


25.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Douglas AG
Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

1866737  25.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1866737&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

