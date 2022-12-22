SMI 10'846 1.8%  SPI 13'863 1.7%  Dow 33'376 1.6%  DAX 14'098 1.5%  Euro 0.9828 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'872 1.8%  Gold 1'814 -0.2%  Bitcoin 15'547 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9265 0.0%  Öl 82.3 3.2% 
22.12.2022 03:39:48

EQS-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Diebold Nixdorf
1.76 CHF -58.52%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.12.2022 / 03:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Street: 50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
Postal code: 44236
City: Hudson, OH
United States
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Israel Englander
Date of birth: 30 Sep 1948

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 Dec 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.56 % 0.07 % 4.63 % 95741660
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US2536511031 0 4369377 0.00 % 4.56 %
Total 4369377 4.56 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap - - Cash 62949 0.07 %
      Total 62949 0.07 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Israel Englander % % %
Millennium Group Management LLC % % %
Millennium International Management LP 4.56 % % %
- % % %
Israel Englander % % %
Millennium Group Management LLC % % %
Millennium Management LLC % % %
Millennium Partners LP % % %
- % % %
Israel Englander % % %
Millennium Group Management LLC % % %
Millennium Management LLC % % %
Millennium Partners LP % % %
Integrated Holding Group LP % % %
Integrated Core Strategies (US) LLC % % %
- % % %
Israel Englander % % %
Millennium Group Management LLC % % %
Millennium Management LLC % % %
Millennium Partners LP % % %
Integrated Holding Group LP % % %
ICS Opportunities, LTD % % %
- % % %
Israel Englander % % %
Millennium Group Management LLC % % %
Millennium Management LLC % % %
Millennium Partners LP % % %
Integrated Holding Group LP % % %
ICS Opportunities II LLC % % %
- % % %
Israel Englander % % %
Millennium Group Management LLC % % %
Millennium Management LLC % % %
Millennium Partners LP % % %
Integrated Holding Group LP % % %
Integrated Assets, Ltd % % %
- % % %
Israel Englander % % %
Millennium Group Management LLC % % %
Millennium Management LLC % % %
Millennium Partners LP % % %
Integrated Holding Group LP % % %
Integrated Assets II LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 Dec 2022


22.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1519439  22.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1519439&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

