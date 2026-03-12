EQS-PVR: DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: DEUTZ AG
DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
12.03.2026 / 16:48 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|DEUTZ AG
|Street:
|Ottostrasse 1
|Postal code:
|51149
|City:
|Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299005DETTV58V2PP63
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|2.82 %
|0.001 %
|2.82 %
|152,638,105
|Previous notification
|3.16 %
|0.001 %
|3.16 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0006305006
|0
|4,303,465
|0 %
|2.82 %
|Total
|4,303,465
|2.82 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|-
|
|
|0
|0 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Contract for Difference
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|1517
|0.001 %
|
|
|
|Total
|1517
|0.001 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock UK Holdco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
12.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News