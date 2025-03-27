Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’867 -0.7%  SPI 17’118 -0.2%  Dow 42’269 -0.4%  DAX 22’664 -0.8%  Euro 0.9519 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’378 -0.6%  Gold 3’051 1.0%  Bitcoin 76’787 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8818 -0.3%  Öl 73.7 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018Mercedes-Benz Group945657Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850
Top News
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Nachmittag
Milliardenverkäufe bei Tesla durch Insider - Ein mögliches Warnsignal?
Ferrari will wegen US-Zöllen Preise anheben - Aktie höher
Aktien von NVIDIA, Intel und AMD unter Druck: Sorgen um China-Geschäft
NIO-Aktie tiefrot: NIO plant Aktienplatzierung - mit zahlreichen Einschränkungen
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.03.2025 17:31:53

EQS-PVR: DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DEUTZ
7.14 CHF 5.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: DEUTZ AG
DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.03.2025 / 17:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: DEUTZ AG
Street: Ottostraße 1
Postal code: 51149
City: Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005DETTV58V2PP63

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG Issuance of warrants and its OTC hedge

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: SOCIETE GENERALE SA
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 March 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.03 % 4.99 % 5.02 % 138,761,914
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006305006 35,947 0 0.03 % 0.00 %
Total 35,947 0.03 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Certificate 27.06.2025 - 30.12.2025 27.06.2025 - 30.12.2025 42,776 0.03 %
Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 1,338,354 0.96 %
    Total 1,381,130 0.99 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Contrats for difference 11.01.2027 11.01.2027 Cash 2,389 0 %
Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2033 Until 20.06.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 2,086,339 1.50 %
Listed Call Warrant on basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 355,186 0.26 %
Listed Put Warrant 03.01.2033 Until 20.06.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 2,376 0 %
OTC Call Option 03.01.2033 Until 20.06.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 2,496,243 1.80 %
Listed Put Option 03.01.2033 Until 20.06.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 2,376 0 %
Listed Call Option on basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 607,683 0.44 %
      Total 5,552,592 4.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
SOCIETE GENERALE SA % % %
SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
27 March 2025


27.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2107776  27.03.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu DEUTZ AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten