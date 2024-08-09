|
09.08.2024 18:44:02
EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Post AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
09.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1965303 09.08.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|
18:44
|EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
18:44
|EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
12:26
|Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 mittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Freundlicher Handel: LUS-DAX mittags in Grün (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: So performt der DAX aktuell (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 bewegt sich am Freitagmittag im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
08.08.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: Anleger lassen LUS-DAX schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.ch)
|
08.08.24
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: DAX letztendlich mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|06.08.24
|DHL Group Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.08.24
|DHL Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.08.24
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.08.24
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.08.24
|DHL Group Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.08.24
|DHL Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.08.24
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.08.24
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.08.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.08.24
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.08.24
|DHL Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.08.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.08.24
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.11.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.24
|DHL Group Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.08.24
|DHL Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.08.24
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.08.24
|DHL Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.08.24
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama , TransDigm & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ TransDigm
✅ Dollarama
✅ Eli Lilly and Company
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Wochenabschluss: SMI & DAX gehen etwas höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich vor dem Wochenende wenig bewegt. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}