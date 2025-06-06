Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’296 -0.2%  SPI 16’958 -0.1%  Dow 42’320 -0.3%  DAX 24’282 -0.2%  Euro 0.9385 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’414 0.1%  Gold 3’363 0.3%  Bitcoin 85’392 2.5%  Dollar 0.8213 0.2%  Öl 65.3 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Tesla11448018Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sika41879292Partners Group2460882
Top News
KI-Offensive ohne NVIDIA: Tencent & Baidu fordern US-Dominanz heraus
Lululemon-Aktie unter massivem Druck nach enttäuschendem Ausblick - auch adidas und PUMA betroffen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Broadcom-Aktie im Minus: Broadcom verfehlt Erwartungen trotz Gewinnsprung
Eskalation im Musk-Trump-Streit: Tesla-Aktie im Sog von Drohungen und Kehrtwende
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.06.2025 13:30:03

EQS-PVR: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Deutsche Konsum REIT
2.38 CHF -0.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.06.2025 / 13:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Street: Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
Postal code: 14482
City: Potsdam
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QXC6TDASMCSU89

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Exercise of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Versorgungsanstalt des Bundes und der Länder AöR - VBL
City of registered office, country: Karlsruhe, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
MS 1 alpha invest GmbH
MS 1 beta invest GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 Jun 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 24.97 % 0.00 % 24.97 % 50351091
Previous notification 12.85 % 16.15 % 29.00 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A14KRD3 7000000 5572704 13.90 % 11.07 %
Total 12572704 24.97 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Versorgungsanstalt des Bundes und der Länder AöR - VBL 13.90 % % 13.90 %
-MS 1 alpha invest GmbH 4.60 % % %
-MS 1 beta invest GmbH 6.47 % % 6.47 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
05 Jun 2025


06.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2152106  06.06.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten