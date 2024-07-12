Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’301 0.4%  SPI 16’336 0.3%  Dow 39’754 0.1%  DAX 18’568 0.2%  Euro 0.9754 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’994 0.4%  Gold 2’404 -0.5%  Bitcoin 50’976 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8960 -0.1%  Öl 86.2 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379DocMorris4261528Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Lonza1384101ABB1222171Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Cavendish-Aktie einen Monat an der Börse: Wie sich die NEL-Tochter bislang schlägt
Warburg Research: Buy für Daimler Truck-Aktie
Ericsson-Aktie stärker: Geringere Investitionsbereitschaft der Kunden führt zu Umsatzrückgang
Ether-Transaktionen beschleunigen: Buterin mit neuen Vorschlägen
Partners Group-Aktie höher: Vermögen im ersten Halbjahr moderat gesteigert
Suche...
ZERO Depot Krypto kaufen
Deutsche Beteiligungs Aktie [Valor: 21694560 / ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.07.2024 11:59:44

EQS-PVR: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero Deutsche Beteiligungs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Deutsche Beteiligungs
40.81 CHF -4.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.07.2024 / 11:59 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Street: Untermainanlage 1
Postal code: 60329
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 Jul 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.72 % 5.76 % 6.48 % 18804992
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1TNUT7 0 135593 0 % 0.72 %
Total 135593 0.72 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 706258 3.76 %
Right Of Use Open 364294 1.94 %
    Total 1070552 5.69 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 31.05.2034 Cash 11955 0.06 %
      Total 11955 0.06 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
11 Jul 2024


12.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1945395  12.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1945395&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
01.07.24 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Warburg Research
13.05.24 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
13.05.24 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Warburg Research
08.05.24 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Baader Bank
08.05.24 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ ASM International
✅ Eli Lilly and Company

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:03 Marktüberblick: Bayer gesucht
09:10 SMI verfehlt Jahreshoch nur knapp
06:17 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Kurssprung nach den Inflationszahlen
11.07.24 Julius Bär: 12.25% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Rieter Holding AG
11.07.24 CME CF Cryptocurrency benchmarks: frequently asked questions
10.07.24 Kering auf dem Weg zu neuem Glanz?
09.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Helvetia Versicherungen, Swiss Life, Swiss Re
09.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’825.32 19.08 Y4SSMU
Short 13’057.06 13.99 0MSSMU
Short 13’563.51 8.86 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’300.73 12.07.2024 11:53:35
Long 11’788.82 19.23 77UBSU
Long 11’540.88 13.91 UBSTBU
Long 11’052.64 8.98 SSSMPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DocMorris-Aktie sackt dennoch zweistellig ab: DocMorris verzeichnet mehr Umsatz
Magnificent Seven: Drei KI-Aktien mit grossem Wachstumspotenzial bis 2030 - besser als NVIDIA?
Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche erhält FDA-Zulassung für aufgefrischte Version von Susvimo und lanciert KI-gestütztes Diabetes-Tool
Daten offengelegt: Das verdienen Tesla-Mitarbeiter in Grünheide
Tesla-Aktie steigt elf Tage hintereinander: Bill Gross vergleicht Tesla mit einer Meme-Aktie
AMD-Aktie im Minus: NVIDIA-Konkurrent AMD übernimmt finnisches KI-Labor
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Zurückzahlung von zwei AT1-Anleihen
Krypto-Analyst zuversichtlich: Bullenzyklus von Kryptowährung Bitcoin noch lange nicht vorbei
Wie NVIDIA: MicroStrategy-Aktie springt dank Aktiensplit-Ankündigung nach oben
Microsoft Aktie News: Microsoft gibt am Donnerstagnachmittag nach

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit