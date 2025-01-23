|
23.01.2025 14:35:08
EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
23.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2073723 23.01.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Delivery Hero
Analysen zu Delivery Hero
|21.01.25
|Delivery Hero Buy
|UBS AG
|20.01.25
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.25
|Delivery Hero Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.01.25
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.01.25
|Delivery Hero Buy
|UBS AG
|21.01.25
|Delivery Hero Buy
|UBS AG
|20.01.25
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.25
|Delivery Hero Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.01.25
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.01.25
|Delivery Hero Buy
|UBS AG
|21.01.25
|Delivery Hero Buy
|UBS AG
|20.01.25
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.25
|Delivery Hero Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.01.25
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.01.25
|Delivery Hero Buy
|UBS AG
|08.11.24
|Delivery Hero Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.10.24
|Delivery Hero Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.08.24
|Delivery Hero Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.08.24
|Delivery Hero Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.24
|Delivery Hero Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Finance
✅ Blackstone
✅ Ares Management
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI im Plus -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag im Plus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert etwas höher. Asiens Börsen verbuchten am Donnerstag überwiegend Gewinne.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}