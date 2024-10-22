Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’169 -0.8%  SPI 16’200 -0.7%  Dow 42’847 -0.2%  DAX 19’442 -0.1%  Euro 0.9354 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’942 0.0%  Gold 2’743 0.8%  Bitcoin 58’423 0.1%  Dollar 0.8651 -0.1%  Öl 75.7 2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Logitech2575132Sandoz124359842
Top News
Ausblick Kühne+Nagel: Analysten erwarten klare Verbesserungen
Update Ausblick Roche: Was Analysten von Roche erwarten
Ausblick: Boeing vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Ausblick: Mattel veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Verizon-Aktie in Rot: T-Mobile-Konkurrent Verizon mit Gewinnrückgang
Suche...

Covestro Aktie [Valor: 29178035 / ISIN: DE0006062144]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.10.2024 17:03:45

EQS-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Covestro
55.00 CHF 9.95%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG
Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.10.2024 / 17:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Covestro AG
Street: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
Postal code: 51373
City: Leverkusen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 Oct 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.36 % 1.66 % 5.01 % 189000000
Previous notification 3.24 % 1.65 % 4.89 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006062144 0 6341738 0 % 3.36 %
Total 6341738 3.36 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall of Lent shares - At any time 766518 0.41 %
Rights of use over shares - At any time 19104 0.01 %
Right of Use over ADR - At any time 463 0 %
Long Call Option 20/12/2024 85000 0.04 %
    Total 871085 0.46 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Short Put Options 20/12/2024 - 19/12/2025 Physical 245000 0.13 %
Right of Use over Reverse Convertible - At any time Cash 5264 0 %
Equity Swaps 29/09/2026 - 25/09/2029 Cash 106012 0.06 %
Equity Swaps 04/06/2025 - 20/01/2028 Physical 1902000 1.01 %
      Total 2258276 1.19 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Europe SE % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A. % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Asset Management (Americas) LLC % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Life Limited % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Financial Services Inc. % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Securities LLC % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
Credit Suisse International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
22 Oct 2024


22.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2013779  22.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2013779&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Covestro AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Covestro AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
14.10.24 Covestro Neutral UBS AG
11.10.24 Covestro Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.10.24 Covestro Buy Deutsche Bank AG
02.10.24 Covestro Halten DZ BANK
02.10.24 Covestro Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:38 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf DocMorris AG
10:58 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Sandoz, Swisscom
10:45 UBS Logo US-Wahlen: Wie positionieren sich Anleger richtig?
09:16 SMI mit verhaltenem Wochenauftakt
09:16 Marktüberblick: Anleiherenditen im Aufwind
21.10.24 Banken-Krimi: übernimmt UniCredit die Commerzbank?
21.10.24 Treasury Cash Market Penetration (TCMP): Shifting from Primary Dealer to TRACE Data
16.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’668.28 18.70 SSCM8U
Short 12’906.50 13.66 UMBS6U
Short 13’382.29 8.90 U80SSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’167.58 22.10.2024 17:11:30
Long 11’620.26 18.70 UEYS7U
Long 11’395.60 13.97 UBSY9U
Long 10’875.67 8.74 SSQMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SAP-Aktie klettert auf Allzeithoch: SAP meldet mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
NVIDIA-Aktie: Morgan Stanley begeistert von kräftiger Nachfrage nach NVIDIAs Blackwell-Chips
Swiss Steel-Aktien stürzen ab nach Meldungen über Finanzierungsengpässe
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Pierer Mobility-Aktie bricht über 20 Prozent ein: Pierer gibt Gewinnwarnung aus und setzt Guidance für 2024 aus
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Logitech-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Logitech wächst im zweiten Quartal 2024/25 und erhöht Ausblick
Solana Kurs Prognose – Rallye auf neues Jahreshoch bis Monatsende realistisch?
Molecular Partners-Aktie zieht an: Molecular Partners und Orano stärken Partnerschaft

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten