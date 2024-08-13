|
13.08.2024 19:01:12
EQS-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
13.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1967351 13.08.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Covestro AG
Analysen zu Covestro AG
|12.08.24
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Covestro Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.07.24
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.24
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.24
|Covestro Add
|Baader Bank
|12.08.24
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Covestro Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.07.24
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.24
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.24
|Covestro Add
|Baader Bank
|31.07.24
|Covestro Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.07.24
|Covestro Add
|Baader Bank
|30.07.24
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.07.24
|Covestro Add
|Baader Bank
|03.07.24
|Covestro Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.03.23
|Covestro Reduce
|Baader Bank
|08.02.23
|Covestro Reduce
|Baader Bank
|12.08.24
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.24
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.24
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.07.24
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.07.24
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
«Schwarzer» Montag? – Experteninterview mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin (CIO, Asset Management Switzerland AG)
Volatiler Start📉 in den August: Panik an den Märkten – Was kommt als Nächstes?
In unserem 🔍Experteninterview spricht Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin (CIO, Asset Management Switzerland AG) mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über die jüngsten Turbulenzen an den Märkten:
▪️ Was war Anfang August los?
▪️ Gab es einen «Schwarzen Montag»? Hat sich die Panik gelegt?
▪️ Wie ist die aktuelle Situation an den Rohstoff und Kryptomärkten?
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Daten: SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag fester. Die Wall Street notiert höher. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich am Dienstag stärker.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}