SMI 11'928 0.5%  SPI 15'860 0.4%  Dow 39'670 0.8%  DAX 17'812 0.5%  Euro 0.9493 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'695 0.5%  Gold 2'467 -0.2%  Bitcoin 53'147 3.6%  Dollar 0.8647 -0.1%  Öl 80.8 -1.5% 
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Preisdaten dominieren die nächsten Tage - Google Pixel 9 wird vorgestellt
NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich im Plus
Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 verbucht mittags Zuschläge
Handel in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ Composite am Mittag
Börse New York: Dow Jones mittags mit Kursplus
Covestro Aktie [Valor: 29178035 / ISIN: DE0006062144]
13.08.2024 19:01:12

EQS-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Covestro
50.03 CHF 9.57%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG
Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.08.2024 / 19:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Covestro AG
Street: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
Postal code: 51373
City: Leverkusen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Barclays PLC
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Barclays Capital Securities Limited

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Aug 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.22 % 1.77 % 4.99 % 189000000
Previous notification 3.26 % 1.76 % 5.02 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006062144 0 6083410 0.00 % 3.22 %
Total 6083410 3.22 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall n/a n/a 3000010 1.59 %
    Total 3000010 1.59 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Portfolio Swap 23/09/2024-10/10/2025 n/a Cash 222750 0.12 %
Equity Swap n/a n/a Cash 123400 0.07 %
      Total 346150 0.18 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Barclays PLC % % %
Barclays Bank PLC % % %
Barclays Capital Securities Limited 3.22 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
13 Aug 2024


13.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1967351  13.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1967351&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

pagehit