14.06.2024 14:15:56

EQS-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG
Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.06.2024 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Covestro AG
Street: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
Postal code: 51373
City: Leverkusen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 Jun 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.19 % 9.46 % 9.65 % 189000000
Previous notification 0.21 % 9.80 % 10.01 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US22304D2071 0 218714 0 % 0.12 %
DE0006062144 0 143942 0 % 0.08 %
Total 362656 0.19 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 207862 0.11 %
Right Of Use Open 1531425 0.81 %
Swap 15.10.2026 34011 0.02 %
Call Warrant 15.10.2026 340336 0.18 %
Call Option 20.12.2024 7728700 4.09 %
    Total 9842333 5.21 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 494596 0.26 %
Swap 12.06.2034 Cash 4711626 2.49 %
Put Option 17.12.2027 Physical 2829200 1.50 %
      Total 8035421 4.25 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % 8.54 % 8.54 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Jun 2024


14.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1925745  14.06.2024 CET/CEST

