|
24.05.2024 22:57:08
EQS-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
24.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1911075 24.05.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Covestro AG
Analysen zu Covestro AG
|08.05.24
|Covestro Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.05.24
|Covestro Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.04.24
|Covestro Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.24
|Covestro Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.24
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|Covestro Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.05.24
|Covestro Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.04.24
|Covestro Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.24
|Covestro Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.24
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|Covestro Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.04.24
|Covestro Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.24
|Covestro Add
|Baader Bank
|30.04.24
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.03.24
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.03.23
|Covestro Reduce
|Baader Bank
|08.02.23
|Covestro Reduce
|Baader Bank
|02.05.24
|Covestro Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.04.24
|Covestro Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.24
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.24
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.24
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien:
🔎 Boing
🔎 Starbucks
🔎 McDonald
🔎 Intel
🔎 Nike
Wie lässt sich die Krise bei Boeing bewältigen und sollte man jetzt bei Nike investieren?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI verliert zum Wochenabschluss -- DAX beendet Handel an Nulllinie -- Wall Street letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wenig bewegt. Anleger an den US-Börsen schöpften am Freitag neue Hoffnung. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten vor dem Wochenende abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}