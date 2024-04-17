Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’235 0.3%  SPI 14’915 0.4%  Dow 37’799 0.2%  DAX 17’865 0.6%  Euro 0.9685 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’949 0.6%  Gold 2’390 0.3%  Bitcoin 57’669 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9103 -0.3%  Öl 89.6 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Adecco1213860Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101
Top News
NVIDIA auf dem Vormarsch: Analysten sehen weiteres Potenzial für die Aktie
Ausblick: Alcoa stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Rio Tinto-Aktie trotzdem höher: Rio Tinto verbucht weniger Eisenerzlieferungen
Inflation im Euroraum lässt im März nach
adidas-Aktie im Plus: adidas wird nach gutem ersten Quartal zuversichtlicher
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Covestro Aktie [Valor: 29178035 / ISIN: DE0006062144]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.04.2024 11:03:11

EQS-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero Covestro-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Covestro
45.66 CHF -10.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG
Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.04.2024 / 11:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Covestro AG
Street: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
Postal code: 51373
City: Leverkusen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Amundi S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Apr 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.0044 % 0 % 5.0044 % 189000000
Previous notification 4.83 % 0.01 % 4.84 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006062144 0 9458244 0 % 5.0044 %
Total 9458244 5.0044 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
    Total 0 0 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
      Total 0 0 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. 4.76 % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
CPR Asset Management S.A. % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
BFT Investment Managers % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. 4.76 % % %
Amundi Singapore Ltd. % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. 4.76 % % %
Amundi Ireland Ltd. % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Societe Generale Gestion % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. 4.76 % % %
Amundi Austria GmbH % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. 4.76 % % %
Amundi Japan Ltd. % % %
- % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
17 Apr 2024


17.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1882685  17.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1882685&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Covestro AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Covestro AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
04.04.24 Covestro Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.03.24 Covestro Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.03.24 Covestro Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.03.24 Covestro Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.03.24 Covestro Kaufen DZ BANK
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit & Lam Research – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Intesa Sanpaolo
✅ UniCredit
✅ Lam Research
incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit & Lam Research – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:48 Marktüberblick: Fresenius SE bricht aus
09:32 SMI stürzt ab
07:30 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit & Lam Research – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
06:15 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips unter Druck
01:00 Gold Rally Defies Easing Rate-Cut Expectations
16.04.24 Vom Rohstoff zum Luxus: Kakaopreise erreichen neue Höhen
16.04.24 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf ArcelorMittal
16.04.24 Ethereum und Bitcoin im Klammergriff geopolitischer Sorgen – Halving voraus
16.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Swiss Re, UBS
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’642.33 19.65 SS5MAU
Short 11’876.06 13.91 F1SSMU
Short 12’341.13 8.78 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’231.96 17.04.2024 10:52:34
Long 10’717.18 19.14 SSQMQU
Long 10’540.00 13.51
Long 10’049.70 8.96 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie rot: UBS braucht laut Finanzministerin bis zu 25 Milliarden Franken - Veröffentlichung aktualisierter Finanzdaten auf Segmentebene
Roche-Aktie freundlich: Forschungserfolg bei Krebsmittel Columvi
Cathie Wood nach Verkauf von NVIDIA-Aktien: Wie die Tech-Investorin nun NVIDIA einschätzt - und Tesla
Rally bei Rheinmetall, RENK & HENSOLDT geht verhalten weiter
Swiss Re Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Swiss Re am Vormittag zu
Zinsunsicherheit und Geopolitik: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX verabschiedet sich schwach aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abschlägen
Tesla-Aktie weiter im Sinkflug? Morgan Stanley-Analyst erwartet Überholung durch Toyota
Adecco-Aktien weit über den Dividendenabgang hinaus mit deutlichen Kursverlusten
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger gewinnt am Vormittag an Boden
NEL-Aktie: NEL ASA macht mehr Umsatz und verringert Verlust

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten