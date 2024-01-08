Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Covestro Aktie [Valor: 29178035 / ISIN: DE0006062144]
08.01.2024 14:51:53

EQS-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Covestro
45.66 CHF -10.50%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG
Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.01.2024 / 14:51 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Covestro AG
Street: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
Postal code: 51373
City: Leverkusen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Jan 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.85 % 5.05 % 6.9 % 189000000
Previous notification 1.87 % 4.91 % 6.78 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006062144 0 3498982 0 % 1.85 %
Total 3498982 1.85 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option From 19.01.2024 to 20.09.2024 at any time 2453000 1.3 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 321033 0.17 %
    Total 2774033 1.47 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Put Option From 19.01.2024 to 18.12.2026 at any time Physical 1033500 0.55 %
Retail Structured Product From 16.03.2071 to 05.10.2073 at any time Cash 16536 0.01 %
Equity Swap From 04.03.2024 to 24.02.2026 at any time Cash 5712832 3.02 %
Compound Option 17.02.2026 at any time Cash 690 0 %
      Total 6763558 3.58 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % 5.21 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
08 Jan 2024


08.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1810305  08.01.2024 CET/CEST

