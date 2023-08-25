EQS-PVR: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'957 -0.2%  SPI 14'444 -0.1%  Dow 34'401 0.9%  DAX 15'632 0.1%  Euro 0.9553 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'236 0.1%  Gold 1'914 -0.2%  Bitcoin 22'997 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8837 0.0%  Öl 84.8 1.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Rolex Rings112869922Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171
Top News
Buffett-Partner Charlie Munger: Diese Titel befanden sich im zweiten Quartal 2023 im Portfolio der Daily Journal Corporation
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
So kann Bitcoin Mining in den eigenen vier Wänden betrieben werden
Rohstoffe: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Gold, Öl & Co.
KW 34: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Corestate Capital Aktie [Valor: 30165243 / ISIN: LU1296758029]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.08.2023 20:09:41

EQS-PVR: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Corestate Capital
0.38 CHF -34.42%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.08.2023 / 20:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as the Transparency Law and the Transparency Regulation)


NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i

Filing reference 4609
Submitted at (Luxembourg time) 2023-08-24 15:38
  1.    Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

  1. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

  1. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:

Name: Corbin Capital Partners, L.P.

City and country of registered office (if applicable): Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America

  1. Full name of shareholder(s)v:

Corbin ERISA Opportunity Fund, Ltd. (5,60%)

  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

2023-08-24

  1. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached  
9.26		  
0.00		  
9.26		  
166,159,451
Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A -
  1.    Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares (ISIN code if possible) Number of voting rights directix Number of voting rights indirectix % of voting rights directix % of voting rights indirectix
Ordinary shares (LU2661932207) 0 15,401,808 0.00 9.26
SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 15,401,808 9.26

B.1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted % of voting rights
N/A

B.2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/Conversion Periodxi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights
N/A
  1.      Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 
N
°		  
Namexv		 % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold  
Total of both		  
Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)
N/A
  1. In case of proxy voting:

N/A

  1. Additional informationxvi:

The table in Section 8 is not completed because this notification is being made in accordance with article 9(h) of
the Transparency Law by Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. in its capacity as investment manager of (i) a direct
shareholder holding less than 5% of the voting rights in Corestate Capital Holding SA.; and (ii) Corbin ERISA
Opportunity Fund, Ltd. being a direct shareholder of Corestate Capital Holding SA.

 

Date: 2023-08-24 15:38

Notes

i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided  it is  reliable  and  accurate  (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law; or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of the Transparency Law.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring

temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or

legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal

entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a) to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a

combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;

  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit

taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;

  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;
  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law, the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his

discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).

v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9 of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings (e.g. identification  of  funds managed by management companies).

vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect.

vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold.

ix  In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached 'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.

x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends.

xi If the financial instrument has such a period please specify this period for example once every 3 months starting from [date].

xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the Transparency Law).

xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies.

xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities

 

within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of the control chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held voting rights and/or financial instruments is not equal or higher than the notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdings of those persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold.

xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold themselves.

xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.


25.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4 Rue Jean Monnet
2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1712215  25.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1712215&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
20:09
 EQS-PVR: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
19:31
 EQS-PVR: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (EQS Group)
19:30
 EQS-PVR: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG (EQS Group)
19:30
 EQS-PVR: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG (EQS Group)
19:30
 EQS-PVR: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (EQS Group)
19:30
 EQS-PVR: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (EQS Group)
19:30
 EQS-PVR: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (EQS Group)
19:29
 EQS-PVR: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (EQS Group)
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Im heutigen Experteninterview erläutert Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG die Gründe für die aktuell steigenden Märkte. Wie sich ausserdem die Zinsen und die Inflation auf das Marktgeschehen auswirken und welche zukünftigen Entwicklungen uns bevorstehen, erfahren Sie im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende | Märkte BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:39 SG-Marktüberblick: 25.08.2023
08:24 Aufwärtsbewegung gerät ins Stocken
07:25 Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende | Märkte BX Swiss TV
24.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Pharmabranche - Spannende Entwicklungen/Tesla - Preiskampf bremst
24.08.23 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf u-blox Holding AG
24.08.23 Börse Aktuell – Was sagen Powell und Lagarde in Jackson Hole?
24.08.23 Neues Zinsumfeld – Kann sich die Deutsche Bank behaupten?
22.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Roche, Swisscom
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'381.93 19.54 90SSMU
Short 11'646.10 13.27 DRSSMU
Short 12'061.18 8.83 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'956.90 25.08.2023 17:30:59
Long 10'475.49 18.87 A7SSMU
Long 10'257.01 13.35 EHSSMU
Long 9'849.27 8.97 CPSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz ergattert FDA-Zulassung für MS-Biosimilar
NVIDIA glänzt mit Gewinnsprung und übertrifft erneut die Erwartungen - NVIDIA-Aktie nach Rekordhoch kaum verändert
Roche-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Roche veröffentlicht durch Datenleck unbeabsichtigt gute Tiragolumab-Studiendaten
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) verteidigt am Nachmittag Vortagesniveau
Robert Kiyosaki: Warren Buffett und Michael Burry bereiten sich auf Börsencrash vor
Notenbanker-Treffen im Blick: US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss in Rot -- SMI schliesst wenig verändert -- DAX rutscht letztlich ins Minus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mit Aufschlägen
Clariant-Aktie steigt: Neuer Clariant-Grossaktionär gibt sich zu erkennen
Nach Powell-Rede: US-Börsen im Plus -- SMI verabschiedet sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen sinken schlussendlich
GAM-Aktie dreht deutlich ins Plus: GAM-Übernahme durch Liontrust gescheitert
Apple präsentiert im September wohl neues iPhone 15: Diese Neuerungen könnten anstehen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Powell-Rede: US-Börsen im Plus -- SMI verabschiedet sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen sinken schlussendlich

Der heimische Markt rutschte am späten Nachmittag unter die Nulllinie und schloss dann auch tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal fester. An der Wall Street sind moderate Gewinne zu beobachten. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Freitag von Abschlägen geprägt.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit