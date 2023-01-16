EQS-PVR: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

SMI 11'426 1.2%  SPI 14'657 1.1%  Dow 34'303 0.3%  DAX 15'133 0.3%  Euro 1.0030 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'158 0.2%  Gold 1'916 -0.3%  Bitcoin 19'324 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9270 0.0%  Öl 84.5 -1.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Musk-Firma SpaceX bringt Kommunikationssatellit für die Space Force ins All
Nestlé-Aktie legt zu: 94 Arbeitsplätze in britischer Dolce-Gusto-Produktion gestrichen
HeidelbergCement-Aktie im Plus: Nachhaltigkeits-Anleihe emittiert
NASDAQ-Wert Tesla-Aktie: Bekannter Value-Investor wettet gegen Tesla
SAP-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Moody's wird optimistischer bei SAP-Bonitätseinstufung
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Compleo Charging Solutions Aktie [Valor: 57400256 / ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.01.2023 16:20:28

EQS-PVR: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Compleo Charging Solutions
2.90 EUR 8.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.01.2023 / 16:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Street: Ezzestraße 8
Postal code: 44379
City: Dortmund
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200NDFM0QGPOSW190

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Jens Stolze
Date of birth: 06 Oct 1970

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 Jan 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.998273102311 % 0.00 % 2.998273102311 % 5069785
Previous notification 4.96 % 0 % 4.96 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2QDNX9 0 152006 0.00 % 3.00 %
Total 152006 2.998273102311 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Jens Stolze % % %
-BTS Invest GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
16 Jan 2023


16.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Ezzestraße 8
44379 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

1536251  16.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1536251&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Compleo Charging Solutions

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten