EQS-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’013 1.0%  SPI 19’199 0.8%  Dow 49’234 0.9%  DAX 24’986 0.0%  Euro 0.9115 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’117 0.0%  Gold 5’165 -1.2%  Bitcoin 49’573 -0.8%  Dollar 0.7733 -0.2%  Öl 71.0 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Sika41879292
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: AMC Entertainment präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Alles beim Alten: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
Webinar: Wie du jede Aktie in eine Einnahmequelle verwandelst
Ausblick: Tesla-Rivale Lucid präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Temenos-Aktie hebt Dividende an: Gewinn steigt deutlich, Ziele für 2028 erhöht
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Commerzbank Aktie 21170377 / DE000CBK1001

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.02.2026 18:22:04

EQS-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Commerzbank
31.30 CHF -0.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.02.2026 / 18:22 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kaiserstrasse 16
Postal code: 60311
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Barclays PLC
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 Feb 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.23 % 3.83 % 4.06 % 1127496195
Previous notification 0.79 % 4.47 % 5.26 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000CBK1001 0 2569034 0.00 % 0.23 %
Total 2569034 0.23 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Physical Call Option 17/04/2026 - 17/12/2027 n/a 5018307 0.45 %
Right to Recall n/a n/a 656728 0.06 %
    Total 5675035 0.50 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
CFD n/a n/a Cash 2531172 0.22 %
Call Option 19/06/2026 - 18/12/2026 n/a Cash 4268014 0.38 %
Put Option 18/12/2026 n/a Cash 96915 0.01 %
Put Option 01/07/2027 - 30/12/2027 n/a Cash 25847829 2.29 %
Equity Swap 05/07/2027 n/a Cash 174061 0.02 %
Portfolio Swap 18/06/2026 -04/08/2031 n/a Cash 2418173 0.21 %
Put Option 20/03/2026 -17/12/2027 n/a Physical 2227165 0.20 %
      Total 37563329 3.33 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Barclays PLC % % %
Barclays Bank PLC % % %
- % % %
Barclays PLC % % %
Barclays Bank PLC % % %
Barclays Capital Securities Limited % % %
- % % %
Barclays PLC % % %
Barclays Bank PLC % % %
Barclays Investments Solutions Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
24 Feb 2026


24.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstrasse 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2281000  24.02.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Commerzbank

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten