EQS-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09.09.2025 / 15:14 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Street:
Kaiserstrasse 16
Postal code:
60311
City:
Frankfurt am Main Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Sep 2025
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.17 %
4.71 %
4.87 %
1127496195
Previous notification
0.31 %
4.88 %
5.19 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000CBK1001
0
1869229
0 %
0.17 %
Total
1869229
0.17 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option
From 19.09.2025 to 18.12.2026
at any time
3148129
0.28 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
6208098
0.55 %
Total
9356227
0.83 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Cash Settled Futures
19.09.2025
at any time
Cash
1710000
0.15 %
Equity Put Option
From 19.12.2025 to 21.12.2029
at any time
Physical
41732800
3.7 %
Retail Structured Product
From 06.11.2074 to 28.08.2075
at any time
Cash
3132
0 %
Equity Swap
From 30.09.2025 to 14.06.2027
at any time
Cash
235009
0.02 %
Compound Option
From 19.12.2025 to 18.12.2026
at any time
Cash
23756
0 %
Retail Structured Product - Note
From 17.06.2030 to 09.09.2030
at any time
Cash
6712
0 %
Equity Put Option*
19.09.2025
at any time
Physical
500000
0.04 %
Total
43711409
3.88 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Limited
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
%
Prime Dealer Services Corp.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Regarding sections 7.b.2, the Equity Put Options marked with * were not aggregated as they relate to collar transactions (Call & Put) under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 0.04% of the voting rights in COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.
Date
08 Sep 2025
