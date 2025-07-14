Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
14.07.2025 18:46:14

EQS-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Commerzbank
26.58 CHF 0.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.07.2025 / 18:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kaiserstraße 16
Postal code: 60311
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Retracting the last two notifications because there was no crossing of the 10% - threshold on 08/07/2025 and 09/07/2025

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
City of registered office, country: New York, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Jul 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.00 % 9.28 % 9.28 % 1184669009
Previous notification 0.00 % 9.99 % 9.99 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Option 19/09/2025 to 18/12/2026 N/A 25650000 2.17 %
    Total 25650000 2.17 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Options 18/09/2026 to 17/09/2027 N/A Cash 14592251 1.23 %
Call Options 19/09/2025 to 17/09/2027 N/A Cash 29976545 2.53 %
Put Options 19/09/2025 to 18/12/2026 N/A Physical 39750000 3.36 %
      Total 84318796 7.12 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Jefferies Financial Group Inc. % % %
-Jefferies International Limited % 9.28 % 9.28 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
11 Jul 2025


14.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2169596  14.07.2025 CET/CEST

