EQS-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02.06.2025 / 08:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Street:
Kaiserstraße 16
Postal code:
60311
City:
Frankfurt am Main Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Barclays PLC City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 May 2025
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.37 %
9.59 %
9.96 %
1184669009
Previous notification
0.42 %
9.67 %
10.09 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000CBK1001
0
4382497
0.00 %
0.37 %
Total
4382497
0.37 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right to Recall
n/a
n/a
1208982
0.10 %
Physical Call Option
19/06/2026-18/12/2026
n/a
2525914
0.21 %
Total
3734896
0.32 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
CFD
n/a
n/a
Cash
948153
0.08 %
Put Option
01/07/2026 – 01/07/2027
n/a
Cash
17436037
1.47 %
Call Option
01/07/2026 – 01/07/2027
n/a
Cash
85773136
7.24 %
Portfolio Swap
25/06/2025 - 04/08/2031
n/a
Cash
1883529
0.16 %
Equity Swap
28/05/2025
n/a
Cash
1550000
0.13 %
Put Option
19/12/2025 - 18/12/2026
n/a
Physical
2314531
0.20 %
Total
109905386
9.28 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Barclays PLC
%
%
%
Barclays Bank PLC
%
8.46 %
8.46 %
Barclays Capital Securities Limited
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Please note that the Put Option and Call Option relate to a collar transaction.
Date
30 May 2025
