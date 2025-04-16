EQS-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
16.04.2025 / 15:30 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Street:
Kaiserstraße 16
Postal code:
60311
City:
Frankfurt am Main Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Barclays PLC City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Apr 2025
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.47 %
9.37 %
9.84 %
1184669009
Previous notification
0.55 %
9.61 %
10.16 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000CBK1001
0
5590628
0.00 %
0.47 %
Total
5590628
0.47 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right to Recall
n/a
n/a
337885
0.03 %
Total
337885
0.03 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
CFD
n/a
n/a
Cash
809027
0.07 %
Put Option
01/07/2026 – 01/07/2027
n/a
Cash
28176033
2.38 %
Call Option
01/07/2026 – 01/07/2027
n/a
Cash
75425109
6.37 %
Portfolio Swap
25/06/2025 - 04/08/2031
n/a
Cash
2483695
0.21 %
Equity Swap
23/05/2025
n/a
Cash
445089
0.04 %
Put Option
20/03/2026 - 18/12/2026
n/a
Physical
3298624
0.28 %
Total
110637577
9.34 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Barclays PLC
%
%
%
Barclays Bank PLC
%
8.49 %
8.84 %
Barclays Capital Securities Limited
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Please note that the Put Option and Call Option relate to a collar transaction.
Date
16 Apr 2025
