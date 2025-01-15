Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.01.2025 16:59:11

EQS-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Commerzbank
16.18 CHF 1.75%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.01.2025 / 16:59 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kaiserstraße 16
Postal code: 60311
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Citigroup Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 Jan 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.25 % 6.20 % 7.45 % 1184669009
Previous notification 0.58 % 4.54 % 5.11 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000CBK1001 0 14807967 0.00 % 1.25 %
US2025976059 0 5722 0.00 % 0 %
Total 14813689 1.25 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Physical Call Option 21/03/2025 20390 0 %
    Total 20390 0.001721155854 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Option 18/12/2026 - 14/05/2027 Cash 51763941 4.37 %
Put Option 18/12/2026 - 14/05/2027 Cash 20745666 1.75 %
Put Option 21/03/2025 - 01/03/2030 Physical 323771 0.03 %
SWAP 04/02/2025 - 12/10/2029 Cash 600517 0.05 %
      Total 73433895 6.20 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Citigroup Inc. % % %
Citicorp LLC % % %
Citibank, N.A. % % %
- % % %
Citigroup Inc. % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. % % %
Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Bahamas Limited % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Limited % 6.20 % 7.42 %
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG % % %
- % % %
Citigroup Inc. % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. % % %
Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Bahamas Limited % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Limited % 6.20 % 7.42 %
Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. % % %
- % % %
Citigroup Inc. % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. % % %
Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Inc. % % %
- % % %
Citigroup Inc. % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. % % %
Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Bahamas Limited % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Limited % 6.20 % 7.42 %
- % % %
Citigroup Inc. % % %
Citicorp LLC % % %
Citibank, N.A. % % %
Citicorp Trust Delaware, National Association % % %
- % % %
Citigroup Inc. % % %
Citicorp LLC % % %
Citibank, N.A. % % %
Citicorp Trust South Dakota % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
15 Jan 2025


15.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2068535  15.01.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2068535&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten