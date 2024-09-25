EQS-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
25.09.2024 / 18:07 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Street:
Kaiserstraße 16
Postal code:
60311
City:
Frankfurt am Main Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UniCredit S.p.A. City of registered office, country: Milano, Italy
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 Sep 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
9.51 %
11.70 %
21.21 %
1184669009
Previous notification
7.29 %
1.92 %
9.21 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000CBK1001
111487633
1192624
9.41 %
0.10 %
Total
112680257
9.51 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Total return swap
23.03.2026
23.09.2024-22.03.2026
59233450
5.00 %
Total return swap
23.09.2026
23.09.2024-22.09.2026
77314461
6.53 %
Listed options
18.10.2024-18.12.2026
Anytime
2000000
0.17 %
Covered warrant
20.12.2024-16.03.2026
Anytime
79374
0.01 %
Total
138627285
11.70 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Covered warrant
01.10.2024 - 17.12.2025
Anytime
Cash
22565
0.00 %
Total
22565
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UniCredit S.p.A.
9.41 %
11.53 %
20.94 %
UniCredit Bank GmbH
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
25 Sep 2024
