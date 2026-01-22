Carl Zeiss Meditec Aktie 1055489 / DE0005313704
22.01.2026 11:44:43
EQS-PVR: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
22.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
|Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
|07745 Jena, Germany
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2264556 22.01.2026 CET/CEST
|10:55
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:12
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.01.26
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.01.26
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.01.26
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10:55
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:12
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.01.26
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.12.25
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
