17.02.2023 20:37:25

EQS-PVR: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Carl Zeiss Meditec
117.96 CHF 2.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.02.2023 / 20:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Street: Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
Postal code: 07745
City: Jena, Germany
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GRL4MZ8NMOOK95

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Feb 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.99 % 0.00 % 4.99 % 89440570
Previous notification 7.23 % 0.00 % 7.23 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005313704 0 4464153 0.00 % 4.99 %
Total 4464153 4.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
-Capital Research and Management Company 4.94 % % %
-Capital Group International, Inc. % % %
-Capital International Limited % % %
-Capital International Sarl % % %
-Capital International Inc. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Feb 2023


17.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
07745 Jena, Germany
Germany
Internet: www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir

 
End of News EQS News Service

1563263  17.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1563263&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

