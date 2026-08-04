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CANCOM Aktie 883557 / DE0005419105

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04.08.2026 18:02:04

EQS-PVR: CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

CANCOM
22.88 CHF 1.29%
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.08.2026 / 18:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: CANCOM SE
Street: Erika-Mann-Strasse 69
Postal code: 80636
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Jul 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.97 % 0.20 % 3.17 % 28,739,703
Previous notification 3.16 % 0.11 % 3.27 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005419105 0 854,401 0 % 2.97 %
Total 854,401 2.97 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Lent Securities (right to recall) N/A N/A 43,105 0.15 %
    Total 43,105 0.15 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Contract for Difference N/A N/A Cash 14,539 0.05 %
      Total 14,539 0.05 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC % % %
BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC % % %
BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Advisors, LLC % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC % % %
BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC % % %
BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % %
BlackRock Fund Advisors % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC % % %
BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % %
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC % % %
BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. % % %
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC % % %
BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. % % %
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited % % %
BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l. % % %
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK % % %
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC % % %
BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC % % %
BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock International Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC % % %
BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC % % %
BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC % % %
BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. % % %
BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A. % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC % % %
BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC % % %
BlackRock Finance, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. % % %
BlackRock UK Holdco Limited % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG % % %
- % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
03 Aug 2026


04.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Strasse 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de
LEI Code: 391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14

 
End of News EQS News Service

2376682  04.08.2026 CET/CEST

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