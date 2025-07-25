EQS-PVR: CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
CANCOM Aktie
883557
DE0005419105
EQS-PVR: CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
25.07.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|CANCOM SE
|Street:
|Erika-Mann-Strasse 69
|Postal code:
|80636
|City:
|Munich
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|5.06 %
|0.00 %
|5.06 %
|31,515,345
|Previous notification
|4.92 %
|0.00 %
|4.92 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0005419105
|0
|1,593,411
|0.00 %
|5.06 %
|Total
|1,593,411
|5.06 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|0
|0.00 %
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|0
|0.00 %
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|X
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|End of News
2174852 25.07.2025 CET/CEST
