CANCOM Aktie [Valor: 883557 / ISIN: DE0005419105]
20.09.2023 19:00:03

EQS-PVR: CANCOM SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

CANCOM
26.37 CHF -2.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

20.09.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
20 Sep 2023 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 3.05 % 38871850
Previous publication n/a % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
1185394 3.05 % %


20.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1730831  20.09.2023 CET/CEST

